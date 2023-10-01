Restore public transport through Lal Chowk

The movement of public transport through Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas continues to remain suspended. The movement was suspended several months back as work for the Srinagar Smart City Project started in the areas.

While the work has been almost completed and the projects inaugurated, the public transport facilities continue to remain unavailable for the people.

Subsequently, the students, office goers and those working in shops and other business establishments besides other people continue to face inconvenience. They have to walk on foot distances to catch the buses and cabs back to their homes.

In the morning the buses and cabs drop them some distance away from Lal Chowk. They have to cover the distance on foot to reach their educational institutions, offices, shops and other business establishments. Even the people visiting the areas for some work face the same problem.