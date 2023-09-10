Restore the glory of Hokersar wetland

Considered to be an important part of nature, wetlands help in filtering water and importantly act as buffer zones for floods. However, the condition of wetlands is deteriorating fast due to official apathy and public indifference in Jammu and Kashmir.



One of the important wetlands, Hokersar on Srinagar outskirts is also facing threat of extinction due to siltation, pollution and encroachment. Hokersar was known as Queen of Wetlands owing to its immense ecological value. Hokersar is an important refuge for migratory waterfowls, shorebirds, and trans-Himalayan species in winters.



In absence of sustained conservation, Hokersar is fast losing its carrying capacity and flora and fauna. Till a few decades ago, the wetland boasted of having vast expanse of water and marshy land. Now most of the wetland has dried up and turned into land.