Restore their livelihood

It is the month of charity. Here is the occasion to help those who are needy. We all know that past two and a half years have had a devastating effect on the economy.
Those who would spend on others are this time waiting for someone to help them. There are many families that up till yesterday had good income and would enjoy all the comforts of life.
But COVID pandemic ruined their livelihood and now they are almost broke. In this situation our society has an additional responsibility.
Earlier we had to come to the rescue of the poor sections, and we had our own ways of doing it.
Now we have to offer assistance to families that are victims of a situation. We need to ensure that their self respect remains intact.
It is here that all the groups and organisations in Kashmir that are active in collecting donations from people and distributing it among the needy, are sensitised on the need to do it professionally, keeping in mind the self respect of people The ethical and emotional part of helping others should never be ignored.
If we are not mindful of the self respect of others, we violate the fundamental value of human dignity. We must remind ourselves that human dignity is non-negotiable.
In no circumstances we can compromise on that. To ensure this, we need to educate philanthropist organisation on how to extend help in a manner that looks like natural and doesn’t undermine the self-respect.
Here, we should inculcate the practice of arranging the livelihoods of people, and not to instil a habit of begging in them. The money that is collected can best be utilised by creating livelihood opportunities and engaging the needy people in gainful activities.
That way we can mobilise our society and generate more human resource. If we want to pull people out of the morass of poverty it can be done by arranging some economically beneficial activity for those who have no means of earning.
Rather than giving them fish, it is better we teach them how to fish.