Restore their livelihood

It is here that all the groups and organisations in Kashmir that are active in collecting donations from people and distributing it among the needy, are sensitised on the need to do it professionally, keeping in mind the self respect of people The ethical and emotional part of helping others should never be ignored.

If we are not mindful of the self respect of others, we violate the fundamental value of human dignity. We must remind ourselves that human dignity is non-negotiable.

In no circumstances we can compromise on that. To ensure this, we need to educate philanthropist organisation on how to extend help in a manner that looks like natural and doesn’t undermine the self-respect.