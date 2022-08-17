Rethink the session change

This refers to a series of articles regarding the change of session from Oct-Nov to Mar-April for schools in Kashmir. The one by Nasir Khuehami spoke against the move whereas the one by Sajad Bazaz was in favour of a session change. The debate on session change is not new and every now and then the issue of ‘session change’ disturbs the students.

March session was not successful even when it was implemented in Kashmir in 80’s. Incidentally, I was in class 10th when the session was moved from November to March. We wasted a good 6 months and were in one class for 18 months.

We waited for the results for two more months and ended up going to another class after 20 months. Leaving aside how difficult it was for students from areas with difficult terrains to appear for the exams, we the students from Srinagar were frustrated to spend so much time in one class. Ultimately the session was shifted back to (Oct-Nov) the same year.

The schools of Srinagar and other major towns might have become better but the infrastructure issues are still there in the far-flung areas where winters are very harsh.