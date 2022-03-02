Rethinking education and creativity

At the top is the mathematics and at the bottom is the arts. This hierarchy is based on the principle that most useful subjects for work are given a higher status. This is because our education system actually came into being to meet the demands of industrialism.

So most often than not, the first blow to a child’s original self is delivered when a child on the very first day of formal schooling is forced away from his innately unique talent into choosing between what he could do across this formally available narrow spectrum of achievement.

In this way our present system dislocates people from their innate tendencies or aptitudes. That is why most formally educated people simply go through their entire lives without ever knowing what their talents might be or make poor use of them.

The system allowing to chose between a narrow range of subjects grows our children out of their creative capacities.