Return of the tiny

In this situation we all know what can stop it, but we still don’t do it. It has now been two years that all the concerned agencies that deal with this pandemic, and the consequent situations, have been crying from rooftops to wear masks, and avoid gatherings. But we have turned into deaf organism.

Now we cannot blame the virus only for this emerging situation, we have ourselves to blame. Once again people need to realise that a simple act of wearing a mask can save us from an imminent economic crisis. We all know that the economic condition of people cannot endure any more closure of markets.

The only thing that can ward off that disaster is to observe the full protocol: wear masks, maintain social distance, ensure hand hygiene, and strictly avoid gatherings.