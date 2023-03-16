Return their pride!

BY JAHANGEER AHMAD LONE

We ride on the roads they build, our children go to the school they construct and the malls where we spend our leisure time stand on their shoulders. Come on, admit it, we can’t even lift a rock.

I know we pay them, but tell me how many of us would work our bones out for a whole day in scorching sun and chilling cold for a return of Rs 600!. Yes, I am talking of a daily wage labourer, a hero I respect and salute.

Lately, I have been living next to one such labourer and got a peak into his work life and thinking patterns. They are living on the margins and their thoughts keep them on the edge.