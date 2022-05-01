Revisiting Baba Shukr-ud-Din

Kashmir is known as reshe-vaer (abode of saints). These rishis or holy-men stationed themselves far from the maddening crowd in different parts of the valley.

People visit them from every nook and corner to seek spiritual guidance and mental peace. One among them is Hazrat Baba Shukr-ud-din Wali (RA) who stayed at Kraale Sangr (Sharikot hill) in Watlub, Sopore, about 75 kilometers from the capital city of Srinagar.

This shrine which is visited by the devotees throughout the year is popularly known as Babe-Shukrun.