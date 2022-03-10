Revisiting the saint’s abode

He led a life of simplicity spreading the messages of social equality. This was the time when he was instructed to settle in a cave at Aishmuqam, where he could meditate in search of the truth. When he reached the cave, he saw it full of snakes and pythons.

He told them in his spiritual language that the cave has to be vacated since it had been allotted to him. Snakes left the cave for the Baba who entered and meditated for years and attained the enlightenment. From then he became known as Baba Zain ud Din, Rishi.

Once Sultan Zain ul Abideen went to Aishmuqam to meet the Saint. There were however, no special arrangements made for his reception and he was made to wait. Feeling insulted the king left in a huff and issued an order evicting him from the cave and sent to Tibet.

While in Tibet Baba continued his preaching of Islam, making lot of people to join the Rishi order. Meanwhile the Sultan became very sick and the royal doctors could not cure him. The king thus realised his mistake and sent his son, Haidar Khan to go to Tibet, meet the Baba and plead for mercy. Baba returned and forgave the king who recovered soon.