Revival of the grand old party

The image of Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu”, created primarily by Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS during past eight years, does have something to do with the self-destructive actions of former AICC president; including casual approach to national issues, repeatedly running away from shouldering responsibility of heading the organization.

The party strategists came up with an innovative idea of neutralizing such negativity through a Pan India mass contact programme which was done through “Bharat Jodo yatra”(Unite the India).

The Yatra ALMOST concluded at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 29 with the unfurling of tricolor, thereby creating a history. Starting on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu the Yatra covered 4,080 km in 135 days and passed through 12 states and two union territories - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences and more than 275 planned walking interactions besides about 100 sitting interactions.

Political analysts opine that the think tank of Congress has focused on the change of image of Rahul Gandhi’s personality, motivating the party cadres and leaders in the country to take on Modi’s strong BJP in ensuing nine assemblies in 2023, and then the parliamentary polls in 2024. It is also an attempt to bring metamorphosis to Rahul’s image for countrywide acceptance, to fill the void of opposition leader.