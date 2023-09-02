Reviving the Paradise

The Lolab-Bangus-Drangyari Development Authority (LBDDA) stands as a beacon of hope, tasked with revitalizing the Kupwara district’s tourism sector, which holds immense promise given its natural beauty and resources.

Unleashing the Potential

Lolab, Bangus, Karnah, and their neighboring areas, with their breathtaking landscapes, lush green forests, and unspoiled waters, possess untapped potential for tourism-related activities. These regions could become not only a source of economic growth but also a way to preserve the natural heritage of the area. Recognizing this potential, the LBDDA has designated over 100 villages within District Kupwara as tourist areas, paving the way for sustainable development.

Budget Constraints

While the government’s interest in nurturing the tourism sector is evident, the allocated budget of Rs. 2.50 crore for the LBDDA in the 2023-24 financial year falls far short of what is required for substantial infrastructure development. The disparity between the aspiration for a thriving tourism sector and the limited financial resources is evident. For Kupwara District to truly prosper, it necessitates the infusion of a substantial and sustained financial package. The success stories of destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam underscore the need for focused investment in areas like LBDDA.

Infrastructure and Basic Amenities

In envisioning Kupwara as a flourishing tourist destination, it is imperative to address the basic needs of visitors. Tourist huts, a dependable electricity supply, well-illuminated streets, access to potable drinking water, proper sanitation facilities, efficient transportation options, well-connected road networks, robust security measures, proficient local tourist guides, and an unwavering commitment to overall cleanliness are vital components that cannot be compromised upon. By placing these amenities at the forefront, by prioritizing these amenities, Kupwara can differentiate itself as an eco-friendly destination that values both its natural beauty and the comfort of its guests.