Riding a two wheeler without helmet

Do not the elders at home advise their young family members to wear a helmet while riding a bike or a scooter? Or do not the youngsters listen to such an advice from their elders? Whatever be the case, the families bear the brunt whenever their member, without a helmet riding a two wheeler, has an accident.

Even serious head injuries and deaths also occur. Whether somebody advises or not, a person riding a motorbike or a scooter must know that as per traffic rules wearing a helmet is mandatory. This is purely for one’s own safety. Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of a serious brain injury, and sometimes death.

During a fall or collision, most of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet, sparing the head. Despite knowing this, if a rider or a pillion does not wear a helmet, he is deliberately playing with his own life. It has been noticed that a big percentage of bikers and scooterists on Srinagar roads do not wear helmets.