Right or Wrong?

You might have come across the scenes of manifestation of religious customs in the play fields, by the players. Some offer Nimaz in the middle of the field, some do prostration, some raise hands for divine intervention and some do other things as per their customary rituals. Muslim players, particularly Pakistani cricketers are often seen doing such things, both on and off field, the latest example of which are the scenes created by Mohammad Rizwan on the streets of USA.
It is in-deed an exemplary attempt to motivate the Muslim youth towards their religion, however I’ve several reservations in this regard;
v All sporting activities can be deemed as Mabah (مباح), sometimes these may go beyond that and can be termed as Mustahab (مستحب). However, given the current practices of betting & trading in sports, these come under the provision, wherein they have nothing to do with religion, but are disliked by most of the scholars.
v Under such circumstances the manifestation of religious rituals is absolutely a paradoxical and peculiar exercise.
v Islamophobia is indeed real and Islam has been misrepresented, misread as well. As such, it is the need of an hour to put a befitting reply and to let the world know that we are proud to be Muslims and Islam is our religion. However, this cannot be done whilst exhibiting the religious rituals in the crowds or on the streets. This can be done in excelling in the fields of education & research, morals & characters, science & technology, politics & society. Islam has gained prominence not by performing such stunts, but by displaying the etiquettes that were due to the Muslims.
v It sounds quite babyish, when you have other places around to perform your religious obligation but you choose an open street thereby turning you out to be the miserable being, who is fighting for his lost identity.
v Dispensation of such scenes may receive commendation from those who are themselves suffering from inferiority complex, but it is not liked by those who are to be called for the same. They think this as a useless act, by virtue of which one is mocking himself by his own activities.
Hilal Ahmad Tantry, Research Scholar, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir.
