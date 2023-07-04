Right or Wrong?

v All sporting activities can be deemed as Mabah (مباح), sometimes these may go beyond that and can be termed as Mustahab (مستحب). However, given the current practices of betting & trading in sports, these come under the provision, wherein they have nothing to do with religion, but are disliked by most of the scholars.

v Under such circumstances the manifestation of religious rituals is absolutely a paradoxical and peculiar exercise.

v Islamophobia is indeed real and Islam has been misrepresented, misread as well. As such, it is the need of an hour to put a befitting reply and to let the world know that we are proud to be Muslims and Islam is our religion. However, this cannot be done whilst exhibiting the religious rituals in the crowds or on the streets. This can be done in excelling in the fields of education & research, morals & characters, science & technology, politics & society. Islam has gained prominence not by performing such stunts, but by displaying the etiquettes that were due to the Muslims.