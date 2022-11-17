Allah (SwT) governs all things, in His scheme of governance right things couple for right results just as right people associate for right causes.
It was the coupling of various universal factors that produced what we associate with nature, such as the heavens and the earth. The heavens, the earth were produced over in six aeons, as enshrined:
‘’Your Lord is God, who produced the heavens and the earth in six days, then settled over the Throne, governing all things. There is no intercessor except after His permission. Such is God your Lord, so serve Him. Will you not reflect? (10:3)
Governance over all things is meant to produce intercession--the liaison, the conciliation, so as to bring about the natural scheme of things, to set in the natural phenomenon.
There can be no intercession except after his permission. He is the Ultimate Mediator between natural factors.
Everything in universe functions strictly according to His laws in perfect harmony.
It is His law that one particular thing in association with other produces something new. If these things do not function together according to His laws, the desired result would not come about.
On a similar pattern, it could be said that like-minded people associate with each other for right causes and their efforts bring about constructive results.
It could be inferred thus right people follow the leads provided by nature and in doing so they serve Him—the God, who is their Lord.
They reflect, and draw right lessons from nature, and the signs associated with it.
By deep reflection, the right-minded people grasp the natural laws of governance, imbibe the natural phenomenon, and set their lives on a course, where they serve the causes that Allah (SwT) hold dear-unquestionable belief and unbounded faith.