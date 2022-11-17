Allah (SwT) governs all things, in His scheme of governance right things couple for right results just as right people associate for right causes.

It was the coupling of various universal factors that produced what we associate with nature, such as the heavens and the earth. The heavens, the earth were produced over in six aeons, as enshrined:

‘’Your Lord is God, who produced the heavens and the earth in six days, then settled over the Throne, governing all things. There is no intercessor except after His permission. Such is God your Lord, so serve Him. Will you not reflect? (10:3)