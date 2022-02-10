The right to be forgotten is the right which allows a person to seek the deletion of private information from the internet searches, databases, websites, or any other public platforms under special circumstances.

This is a new concept which has been evolved by the European Union for the first time in 2014 whereby a man asked Google to remove links of an old newspaper article which spoke about his previous bankruptcy.

Since his debts were fully paid later, there was a little relevance of that article being online.

As a result of it, the European Court of Justice ruled against Google and held that in specific situations an individual might have his own data eliminated from any open information base.