Right to manage an institution

The PCI filed Appeals before the Supreme Court of India, challenging the judgments pronounced by the three High Courts, i.e., Karnataka, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Several interim orders passed by these High Courts during the pendency of these matters were also challenged. By the judgments and orders, the three High Courts of Karnataka, Delhi and Chhattisgarh had also dismissed the Writ Appeals filed by the PCI. Hence, in Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) v. Rajeev College of Pharmacy and Others (Civil Appeal No. 6681 of 2022, decided on September 15, 2022), a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.S. Narasimha had the occasion to deal with the issue as to whether the moratorium, as imposed by the Central Council of PCI, could have been imposed by a Resolution, which is in the nature of an executive instruction of the Central Council of the PCI.

After hearing the parties at length, the Supreme Court referred to the judgment in T.M.A. Pai Foundation v. State of Karnataka, (2002) 8 SCC 481 wherein it was held that - with regard to the establishment of educational institutions, three Articles of the Constitution come into play. Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India gives the right to all the citizens to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business; this right is subject to restrictions that may be placed under Article 19(6) of the Constitution of India. Article 26 of the Constitution of India gives the right to every religious denomination to establish and maintain an institution for religious purposes, which would include an educational institution. Article 19(1)(g) and Article 26, therefore, confer rights on all citizens and religious denominations to establish and maintain educational institutions.

The Supreme Court also referred to the judgment in Islamic Academy of Education v. State of Karnataka, (2003) 6 SCC 697 wherein it was held that - so far as institutions imparting professional education are concerned, having regard to the public interest, they are bound to maintain excellence in the standard of education. To that extent, there cannot be any compromise and the State would be entitled to impose restrictions and make regulations both in terms of Article 19(1)(g) and Article 30 of the Constitution of India. The width of the rights and limitations thereof of unaided institutions whether run by a majority or a minority must conform to the maintenance of excellence. With a view to achieve the said goal, indisputably, the regulations can be made by the State. The right to administer does not amount to the right to maladminister and the right is not free from regulation. The regulatory measures are necessary for ensuring orderly, efficient and sound administration. The regulatory measures can be laid down by the State in the administration of minority institutions.