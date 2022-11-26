Rights of mentally challenged persons

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities clearly commits to rights of persons with disability and their access to services. Article 9 of the Convention enables persons with disabilities to live independently and participate fully in all aspects of life and also gives them access to facilities and services open or provided to the public, both in urban and rural areas.

Additionally, Article 12 states “ Parties shall take all appropriate and effective measures to ensure the equal right of persons with disabilities to own or inherit property, to control their own financial affairs and to have equal access to bank loans, mortgages and other forms of financial credit, and shall ensure that persons with disabilities are not arbitrarily deprived of their property.”

Can banks open accounts of a mentally challenged person? What is the procedure?

Rules envisage that mentally challenged people are eligible to open bank accounts and operate them with ease. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed the banks to open such accounts with the Guardianship Certificate. Whereas previously the Guardian in case of mentally retarded persons was appointed under Mental Health Act. However, after repealing the Mental Health Act, the guardian for the mentally challenged persons is now to be appointed under The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999. The Act empowers a Local Level Committee to appoint a guardian, to a person suffering from any of the conditions relating to autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation or a combination of any two or more of such conditions and includes a person suffering from severe multiple disabilities.

The accounts can be opened and operated by the legal guardian as long as he remains the legal guardian. Banks have been strictly advised to rely upon the Guardianship Certificate for opening and operating bank accounts.

What is the status of the bank account when the accountholder suffers mental incapacity?

It is a very delicate job for bankers to deal with accounts of mentally ill persons. According to the rules,whenever banks learn that one of their customers is incapable of operating the account due to mental incapacity the operation in such a customer’s account would be immediately suspended. As per the law, a contract with the mentally unsound person is void ab initio. Banks in such cases rely upon the ‘Guardianship Certificate’.

Though the persons of unsound mind are disqualified from contracting, the disqualification does not apply to contracts already entered into by the mentally ill persons, during the period of their sanity or contracts which are ratified by them during such period. Once a bank receives information that their account holder has been declared mentally incapable, it will immediately stop the operation immediately in the customer’s account.

Meanwhile, the law envisages that if a Power of Attorney is operating the account, the authority to operate the account should be stopped when the customer himself becomes mentally incapable to operate the account. The same rule applies to the operation of accounts with joint names, when one of them becomes mentally incapable, the operation in the account will be stopped.