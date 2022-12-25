Rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring countries, the focus in Jammu and Kashmir has suddenly shifted on preparations at the government level to meet any contingency. Series of meetings were held at various levels in this direction for last four days. Necessary directions were given to the concerned officials.
Amid these meetings and necessary steps being taken, the medical experts have absolutely made it clear that there is no need to panic as no surge has been reported so far here. According to them, the virus is not so lethal this time although the spread may be faster.
However, they have urged the people to take precautions to keep themselves and other people safe from Covid. In this connection, the experts have stressed on encouraging observing of the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among the people.
CAB is not something new. People have observed it in past several times to prevent the spread of Covid. According to officials, presently there is no bed occupancy related to Covid in the health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir and that there is no surge in the cases.
It is being hoped that the situation remains same and the people will not have to again go through all that which they had to in the past. Lives were lost and large number of people got infected due to Covid. Business was hit badly because of the long duration lockdowns and people lost jobs in private sector.
The government on its level is taking all necessary steps right now as part of pre-emptive measures against Covid, the people too must act responsibly. There should not be unnecessary panic or scare which can affect the normal life. But there is nothing wrong in going back to CAB.
At government level activating all the Covid testing facilities is necessary so that any person wishing to get tested gets the facility. Equally important is taking stock of medicines and other paraphernalia before hand. Giving booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly persons is also imperative.
Official figures reveal that J&K has around 20,000 isolation beds available including 717 ICU, 1320 ventilators and 5468 oxygen supported beds. J&K has a capacity to generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants.
A mock drill will be held on December 27 to check functionality in respect of key facilities and logistics for Covid management in healthcare institutions.
Surely there is need to continue with pre-emptive and pro-active approach to keep a check on possible increase in number of Covid cases, but responsible response of people by observing CAB without creating panic is equally important to prevent spread of Covid.