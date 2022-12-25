Rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring countries, the focus in Jammu and Kashmir has suddenly shifted on preparations at the government level to meet any contingency. Series of meetings were held at various levels in this direction for last four days. Necessary directions were given to the concerned officials.

Amid these meetings and necessary steps being taken, the medical experts have absolutely made it clear that there is no need to panic as no surge has been reported so far here. According to them, the virus is not so lethal this time although the spread may be faster.

However, they have urged the people to take precautions to keep themselves and other people safe from Covid. In this connection, the experts have stressed on encouraging observing of the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among the people.