Rising level of air pollution

The rising air pollution level in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar city, continues to get ignored. While, sometimes, it comes under discussion at experts’ level but no effective plan is formulated at official level to deal with this growing problem.

Subsequently, the environment and health of the people continue to get affected. There is a need to become serious towards the problem at government and non-government levels, and find an immediate solution.

Awareness campaigns must be run involving various sections of people. Services and views of experts must be utilised for a solution. If no step is taken and air pollution continues to increase, it can lead to more disastrous results.