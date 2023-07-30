Rising suicide cases

The rising suicide, and attempt to suicide cases is a cause of concern. Reports keep on pouring from different areas regarding the youth ending their lives or making a bid to do so.

There is an immediate need to take concrete and effective steps so that the young boys and girls do not take such extreme steps. Youth is an invaluable asset of a society and it is the duty and responsibility of the society to protect them from such dangerous and fatal tendencies.

Society and the concerned government departments will have to jointly address the root causes of the suicides. The solutions being provided by experts to deal with such issues should be implemented. In fact studies are being conducted from time to time and suggestions also made.