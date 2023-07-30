Rising suicide cases

The rising suicide, and attempt to suicide cases is a cause of concern. Reports keep on pouring from different areas regarding the youth ending their lives or making a bid to do so.
There is an immediate need to take concrete and effective steps so that the young boys and girls do not take such extreme steps. Youth is an invaluable asset of a society and it is the duty and responsibility of the society to protect them from such dangerous and fatal tendencies.
Society and the concerned government departments will have to jointly address the root causes of the suicides. The solutions being provided by experts to deal with such issues should be implemented. In fact studies are being conducted from time to time and suggestions also made.
But it has been observed that neither the studies nor the suggestions are being taken very seriously. And that is why the situation on mental health front is becoming grim with every passing day. The mental health field is not getting the desired attention and support.
With increasing stress in daily lives there is an immediate need that people, who suffer from mental health issues, get the guidance and support to deal with such issues and overcome their problems. They should be made to effectively handle the growing stress and frustration.
Besides the mental health experts, their families, friends and colleagues must also help them to come out of such situations. The social causes for mental stress and frustration among the youth too should be addressed. The growing problem of unemployment among the educated youth has be tackled with efficiency.
The youth must get equal opportunities in all fields of life to grow and prove their mettle. Their genuine concerns must be taken care of. In this era of enormous development in science and technology, the regular interactions at family level among the members is decreasing because of the over-usage of mobile phones.
Parents and other family members play an important role in providing an emotional and mental support to growing kids or the youth in their stressful times. Such support can be provided with regular meaningful interactions at the family levels.
If the support is not available, sometimes the youth find it difficult to handle the stress, tension and frustration and take extreme steps. All steps must be taken at the society and government levels to ensure protecting the youth from such tendencies.