Roads: Noisy and Deadly

On eve of the marriage ceremony of their relative in Poonch, the close family members were happily traveling in sumo and singing along with the tunes played by the driver.

A sudden bang and the sumo crashed down into 300 feet deep gorge killing nine people and critically injuring four. The sumo with a seating capacity of just nine is overloaded with 13 people.

Road accidents are nowadays actually inevitable. The news about road accident deaths trickles, almost every day. The data compiled by the Traffic Police department reveals that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 713 road accident deaths and 6447 injuries in the first ten months of the year 2021.

Experts say that the number of injured persons would be much higher because many road traffic accidents remain unreported.