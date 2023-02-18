Rooftop solar system on your mind?

Remarkably, India, having on an average 300 sunny days, is loaded with enormous solar energy potential. According to the Central Electricity Authority of India, India needs a lot more solar power as part of its plans to get half of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030, and ultimately reach net-zero emissions by 2070. Solar now accounts for around 7% of India’s electricity generation at more than 60GW.

It is worth mentioning that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on ‘Green Growth’ and clean energy transition in her budget speech delivered in the Parliament on February 1, 2023. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) was allocated Rs 10,222 crore, a 48 per cent hike from the previous budget of Rs 7,033 crore.

In the local context, the importance of providing sustainable and affordable energy to the people in Jammu & Kashmir has always missed the focus of our ‘men of vision’. Our need for power has always remained acute and urgent in nature. As far as providing energy to even the poorest of the poor goes, it is only through harnessing hydel-power.

With huge mismatch in demand and supply, this unreliable electricity has remained a visible impediment to doing businesses and a major roadblock in growth of our economy. As per the data available, roughly 45 percent of residences in our state are without electricity.

In harsh winter months, frequent and prolonged power cuts add to the woes of the common man. The people have been braving hardships owing to erratic and unreliable power supply, through some adhoc alternative arrangements. But the costs have tremendously strained their domestic budget. Over 5 lakh workers carving out their livelihood in our cultural industry – the handicrafts sector lose their working hours to rubble because of frequent power cuts.

Under the circumstances when the power crisis remains as an inherent problem, the best answer to these woes lies in solar energy. Generating electricity through the solar system is actually one of the cleanest methods of energy production known so far. The great thing about solar power is that it will be around as long as the Sun is around, and it helps to keep the environment pollution free.

Solar power was once the domain of wealthy owing to the huge costs involved in generating solar energy. But now being solar equipped is an inexpensive affair. Of course, converting to solar power is not a free of cost affair and needs a certain investment. But one doesn’t need to worry on this front. There are eco-friendly, low interest finance schemes in place in banks which one can access to purchase and install solar systems.

J&K Bank in association with Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) is offering a finance facility for individuals to purchase and install Rooftop solar systems to light up their homes. The bank is even offering a finance facility for purchase of solar water pumps.