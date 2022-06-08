Rooting women in S.T.E.M

Patience is not just the ability to tolerate, but the ability to keep a good attitude during the same. One has to keep trying to know what one is capable of. For some people, math and science come naturally and are easy. For other people, they may be difficult.

Most people find STEM harder than non-STEM, but for nerdy, geeky people, STEM is often easier. One cannot deny the inherent biological differences in the brains of boys and girls but those differences are certainly not enough to explain the under-representation of women in STEM careers.

We may also have to do a check with the social biases and stereotypes. A Stanford study has offered valuable insights in this regard, as to why there are so few women in STEM. Their research explains that a woman who gets a score of 600 on SAT Math Test, on average has a math ability of a man who gets 620-630 in the same test.

The findings are both illuminating and shocking. These reflect the consequences of the stereotype threat in the form of achievement gaps. The research therefore indicates that women may have diminished confidence in executing their abilities. Girls generally outperform boys in academics, but when it comes to taking up research in later part of career, their number is far less.

The number of women as faculty in academic and research institutes is not commensurate with the number of Ph.D holders in them. Only a small percentage of women who pursue science are able to convert it into a career.