Rotation of Earth

God has disposed everything in firmness, as the divine saying is applied to earth and mountains sprouting out of it, we may note that earth has a firm structure formed of solid and rock (the crust) while most of the earth’s diameter is constituted of molten metals and rock called ‘magma’.

There is a liquid core inside the earth, surrounded by various solid layers, finally solid and rock or equivalently mountains on the outside.

The earth therefore, has a very firm structure, as is explained in the Holy Verse, however its core possesses a very slow motion which is the subject of fluid statistics.