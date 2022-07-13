When a policy is framed, it can be either through rules or discretion. The rules versus discretion framework are very useful for analysing a series of shocks and problems at macro level and COVID-19 is no exception.

Economists Finn Kydland and Edward Prescott were the first to offer a discourse on rule versus discretion debate in their masterpiece article of 1977.

They introduced a line of demarcation between time-consistent and time inconsistent policy. Under rules, there is time-consistency between the short-run outcome and long-run outcome demanded by the public.