RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT | A rare moment for India and Pakistan to play their role

There is no way to predict which way the Russian-Ukraine war will take? It is a very complex situation, the post-Cold War order has broken and there is a little hope of its getting restored anytime soon even after the war ends, which no one knows when and with what consequences in store.

A geo-strategic catastrophe is unfolding because of the failure of the diplomacy. This will have ripple effect for the whole of the world, and in such a scenario where nothing seems to be working, South Asian region will have to be more careful.

This region is prone to conflicts. The soil here has given birth to conflicts that have far-ranging consequences for the rest of the planet.