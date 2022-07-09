Sacrificial Animals: Some Professional Guidance

Such healthy animals must have a pleasant body luster with fine shiny hair coat and on touching or patting the animals must not show alopecia or hair fall which is indicative of being diseased. The hair of the sacrificial animals must not stand erect or change color.

The animal skin is also free from skin parasites such as mites, ticks, fleas, and so on. Beware, if the animal’s skin looks dull and the body is thin, it means that the animal has worms.

The disease that often occurs in sacrificial animals is fatigue that can occur due to the distribution process. During my clinical practice I have come across quite significant number of sacrificial animals suffering from diarrhea and three-day fever or bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF). They must also be free of scabies.

One more important aspect to be observed is the percentage of carcass weight. Carcass is parts of livestock after being slaughtered that consist of meat and bones, without head, feet, skin and innards. Carcass is calculated based on the weight of the animal while still alive. The percentage of carcass weight is breed specific.

Broadly speaking the breed of sheep locally called as “Deliwal” has highest carcass yield 70 to 75% compared to other breeds like Bakerwali, Gaddi, merino and many other breeds, where it is 50 to 60 percent. The very important issue that needs a prior attention is the scientific disposal of the waste and offals including stomach, intestines, gastro intestinal content, hooves, skins and hides, horns and massive bones after the sacrifice of the animals.

A fervent appeal must be made to the masses regarding avoiding wayward disposal of the sacrificial waste in utter disregard to the spirit and sanctity of ‘Qurbani’ offered on this auspicious occasion. The people in general must not scatter offal and hides of sacrificial animals on roadsides, or in water bodies.

This will not only prevent environment from being polluted but also would prevent spread of diseases during these hot summer days. It will also prevent the nuisance of stray dogs. Therefore best method of disposal is deep burial at safer places.