Safeguarding cultural heritage

All of us understand that culture and heritage shape human society. In other words, cultural heritage is the legacy of physical artifacts and intangible attributes of a group or a society that are inherited from past generations, maintained in the present and bestowed for the benefit of future generations. The heritage that survives from the past is often unique and irreplaceable, which places the responsibility of preservation on us.

Why should we preserve, conserve and protect our cultural heritage? It’s argued that human race has always relied on its past to build the present and construct its future. It adds character and uniqueness to the place, region or community. Experts in the field maintain that “generations have lived before us and have shaped the world we reside in.” So, in the backdrop of these arguments, it makes sense for us to protect our cultural heritage to get a sense of identity.

To be precise, our heritage, tangible as well as intangible, is a source of benefit to our local economies, especially when it comes to tourism. Besides, preservation, conservation and protection of cultural heritage garner external investment which can prove a shot in the arm of local economies. So, to capitalize on the benefits of our past to make our present and future prosperous, we need to invest in efforts to protect and safeguard our cultural heritage irrespective of its shape, size and form.