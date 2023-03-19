Safely Navigating Ramadan Fasting

Ramadan fasting can be physically challenging, especially for senior citizens. Here are some tips that can help them fast safely and comfortably:

Consult with your doctor: Before starting the fast, it's essential to consult with a doctor, especially if you have any health issues or are taking medication. Your doctor can advise you on whether fasting is safe for you and how to manage your health during the fast.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water and fluids during non-fasting hours is essential to avoid dehydration during the fast. Drink water and fluids like juices, milk, and soups, especially during Suhoor and Iftar. Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks that can dehydrate the body.

Eat a balanced diet: Eat a well-balanced diet during non-fasting hours. Consume foods that provide energy, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. Avoid consuming too much salt, sugar, processed foods and heavy, fried, or spicy foods that can cause digestive problems.

Don't skip Suhoor: Eating a healthy and nutritious meal before dawn (Suhoor) can help maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Take breaks: Resting and taking breaks during the day is crucial, especially if you feel tired or dizzy.

Pace yourself: Seniors should pace themselves during the fast, especially during the first few days when the body is adjusting to the change in routine. They should avoid strenuous activities and take rest as needed.

Manage your medication: If you are taking medication, consult with your doctor to see if you can adjust the timing of your medication during the fast.

Listen to your body: Pay attention to your body and its signals. If you feel unwell or dizzy, break your fast and seek medical attention.

Break the fast wisely: Seniors should break their fast with a light meal that includes dates, water, and soup. They should avoid consuming heavy, fried, or spicy foods that can cause digestive problems.

Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential during the fasting period. Seniors should make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Stay connected: Seniors should stay connected with their family and friends during the fasting period. Socialising can help them stay motivated and positive during this time. More importantly, establishing divine connection is more important for health.

Diabetics would break the fast with a small meal, monitor blood sugar levels regularly throughout the day, avoid high-sugar and high-fat foods during non-fasting hours and adjust medication doses and timing in consultation with a healthcare provider.

Hypertensives (High BP) should monitor blood pressure regularly throughout the day and avoid high-sodium foods during non-fasting hours.

The medicines that you take in the morning can be taken with Suhoor and the medicines you take during dinner can be taken after iftar and taraweeh.