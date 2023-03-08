Saffron biodiversity in J&K

In the Middle East and European countries such as Austria, Germany and England saffron has disappeared and been exposed to strong genetic erosion.

Sterility in saffron limits the application of unscientific and traditional propagation methods. Using scientific propagation methods, the growing genetic variability in saffron is undertaken by different groups which are scientific in nature (Fernández, 2004).

Of the various factors that cause the loss of saffron biodiversity all over the world, Pampore flora is faced with many threats such as land fragmentation, infringement, degradation of Karewa saffron land, environmental pollution, and falling production and productivity levels.

The cultivation of saffron as a viable agricultural initiative in J&K encountered a momentous risk of extinction for the reason that its area under cultivation declined; in that way diminishing the production and productivity levels and accordingly threatening its biodiversity too.

The worrying circumstances were accredited to many factors including obsolete agrarian activities such as elongated plantation phase, deprived soil condition, and high occurrence of pests and disease.

Moreover, such anguish was credited to traditional post-harvest practices like deferred stigma parting and disorganised marketing system with intermediaries taking a major share of market arrivals (Ganie & Nusrath, 2016; Hamid, Kachroo, Bhat, Javeed, & Peer, 2017) leading to loss of the growers in terms of lower returns and extensive adulteration.

Accordingly, there is a large distribution of fake saffron as there are deficiencies of recognised practices to detect saffron adulteration (Petrakis, Cagliani, Polissiou, & Consonni, 2015).