Saffron production in Kashmir

The good crop during these two years and irrigation facility can motivate the saffron growers, who are cultivating other crops now, to switch back to saffron growing.

The non-availability of irrigation had resulted in low yield. A grower had to spend more on the saffron cultivation and the returns were low.

The discouraging trend forced them to look for other options. The land for saffron production also started shrinking. It was used for non-agricultural purposes. Authorities say they are aware about the irrigation requirement. They say that the work on the irrigation has been completed 70 percent and work on rest 30 percent will start soon.

Once irrigation facility is in place, the dependence on rainfall will come to an end. The concerned authorities must speed up the work so that the growers can get the much needed relief. There is no point sitting over the completion of the irrigation facility and making the growers suffer.

Revival of saffron production on a large scale is very important not only for the growers and buyers but also for the overall economy of Kashmir. Saffron production and trade was providing livelihood to a sizeable section of people.