Salaat: the prayer & beyond

Salaat encompasses much more than being a ritual. It has to be observed as ordained for the faithful at the appointed timings, minimum of five times a day.

However, beyond the appointed timings, one could remain actually in a state of prayer by a fair deal at every step in the routine of life. In addition, it needs to be emphasised that no only human beings, but all living beings are in a state of prayer:

‘’Do you not realize that God is glorified by whatever is in the heavens and the earth, even the birds on their formation? Each knows the way of its prayer and manner of praise. God knows well aware of what they do’’ (24:41)

It is clear from the Holy Verse that Allah (SwT) has set in motion all that that is in the heavens and in the earth. And, the birds in their formation, with the wings spread out know their way of prayer to extol His Glory—the Glory of one and only Allah (SwT) as Allama Iqbal explains:

Baal Baza’n Ra Ba Sultan Burd

Wings take Falcons to their Lord