Salvaging the surplus

The best way to tackle surplus fluid milk is to process it and convert it into milk-products. Dairy farmers have the option to convert fluid milk into Curd, Cheese, Butter, Ghee, Ice-cream, Khoa etc.

Moreover, by virtue of UHT (Ultra High Temperature) treatment, the shelf life of milk can be extended to 6 months when it is packed in Tetra Packs.

The said milk is sterilised and doesn’t need any preservatives or refrigeration until the pack is opened. Or the milk can be dried and converted into powdered form for increased shelf-life.

Value addition of fluid milk by processing and conversion to milk-based products enhances shelf life of milk and gives better returns to farmers.

Dairy farmers can avail benefits of various schemes such as Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) and procure Dairy Machinery such as Curd/Cheese/Butter/Ghee/Ice-cream making machines.

Even Bulk Milk Coolers (BMCs) for cooling/storing milk, Vans for transportation and Milking Machines/Milking Parlours too are available for the eligible farmers.