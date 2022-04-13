Sample surveys and COVID-19

The data collection through sample surveys has several advantages. Under the sampling method, the number of items or units utilized is less and therefore helps us to reach the results very quickly.

The method of sampling involves substantially lower costs as compared to Census Population Method. Hence, the sample method has wider scope than the census method and it becomes a better substitute in places where census methods become impossible and impracticable.

Managerial and organisational concerns are not much under sample surveys since there is less number of samples and huge inputs (facilities) are not needed. Hence, sample surveys are economic in nature. With the help of specially trained interviewers and carefully made questionnaires, we can throw light upon some special aspects of the population.

As an example, information on contraception, abortions, average length of stay in a hospital or COVID ward for surgical versus non-surgical stay etc, which is very important from health point of view, can never be obtained from a census method but only through sample surveys.