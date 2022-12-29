Dispensing justice, goodness, and generosity, while avoiding the forbidden-- immorality, and injustice, and oppression is to fulfil the covenant of God. Once made, the sanctity of the covenant has to be maintained.

It is akin to an oath, which once ratified, cannot be broken. God almighty stands as the Guarantor of a covenant, and of an oath—a Guarantor, Who knows what to do, in case the sanctity of a covenant, of an oath is violated:

‘’Fulfil the covenant of God when you make a covenant, and do not break oaths after ratifying them. You have made God your Guarantor, and God knows what to do’’ (16:91)

The Divine Commands that Ayahs (16:90 & 16:91) pertain to could be inferred as:

(1) Do justice to all

(2) Make good the deficiencies of others beginning with those nearest to you, whether relatives or others

(3) Avoid accumulating everything for your own self