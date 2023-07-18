Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali: A tragic loss

BY PARDEEP SINGH DARDI

The news of the sudden death of Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali has not only shattered the locals of his area but the people across the Jammu and Kashmir. Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali along with his wife and son lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Srinagar-Mughal Road on July 9 after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge. He was currently serving as Director Finance, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department. He belonged to village Chandoosa, a small hamlet in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In the evening of 9th July, I was sitting with my cousin brother and suddenly one of my friends who is an officer in J&K police department called me to tell me that he had sent an Adhaar card photograph of a person whose address mentions Chandoosa village of Baramulla. He was enquiring if I knew that person and asked me to check. I checked and replied that ‘I know this person very well.’

After that what the police officer told me broke me into pieces all of the sudden and I was not able to utter a single word for the next few minutes.

Day before this unfortunate incident, I visited the village Chandoosa along with my mother to attend a function there. After a long time, I met him (Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali Ji) there, the way we meet on other occasions.