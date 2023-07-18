Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali: A tragic loss

BY PARDEEP SINGH DARDI
The news of the sudden death of Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali has not only shattered the locals of his area but the people across the Jammu and Kashmir. Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali along with his wife and son lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Srinagar-Mughal Road on July 9 after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge. He was currently serving as Director Finance, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department. He belonged to village Chandoosa, a small hamlet in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In the evening of 9th July, I was sitting with my cousin brother and suddenly one of my friends who is an officer in J&K police department called me to tell me that he had sent an Adhaar card photograph of a person whose address mentions Chandoosa village of Baramulla. He was enquiring if I knew that person and asked me to check. I checked and replied that ‘I know this person very well.’
After that what the police officer told me broke me into pieces all of the sudden and I was not able to utter a single word for the next few minutes.
Day before this unfortunate incident, I visited the village Chandoosa along with my mother to attend a function there. After a long time, I met him (Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali Ji) there, the way we meet on other occasions.
He exchanged the greeting very politely and enquired about me and my family members' wellness. After that he asked me about my present activities. He appreciated my efforts and ideas for the people. For almost 30 minutes, we discussed a lot of things and our discussion ended by saying that we will meet in Jammu. But I was not aware that this would be our last discussion in this world.
Facing many hurdles since his childhood, Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali worked very hard and achieved the position of Director Finance, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department. When Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali had cracked the exam of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) it was not an easy task for all to qualify the exam especially for those who come from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir because they have no basic facilities in their villages and also lacked financial support to study.
Despite his position and power, he was a very polite and kind hearted person. He never showed the attitude of his chair. He was behaving with children like a child, youth like a youth and with elders like their own parents.
Whenever he would see me on a roadside, he would stop his car and exchange greetings and enquire about my family members. He never ignored my calls, whenever he would see my missed calls, he would call back. Whenever I requested him for the work that benefits people of my area, he would get it done on an immediate basis.
One thing which inspired me about him is that he was very much connected with his roots and people. Despite serving at different positions, he never forgot the soil of his village Chandoosa. From small to big functions in Chandoosa, he always showed his presence. He has been behaving the same with all people whether poor or rich.
In this unforgettable incident, we have lost a great and honest officer. Residents of village Chandoosa have lost their great son of the soil and youth of village lost their mentor. After a few days in Chandoosa, normal life will return back on track but only Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali will never return to his village.
For Sardar Ranbir Singh Bali, I wanted to dedicate these two poetic lines:
“Hazaaron Saal Nargis Apni Benoori Pe Roti Hai
Badi Mushkil Say Hote Hai Chaman Mein Deedawar Paida”
With numb eyes, I say goodbye to the noble soul. May his soul rest in peace and God give his family enough patience to bear this irreparable loss.
Author is a Socio-Political Activist and can be reached at: pardeepsinghdardi@gmail.com
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.