Save critically endangered Hangul

Undue human intervention especially with nature and its creations is bound to cause destruction. Whether it is water bodies, forests or glaciers, exploitation of natural resources is leading to climate change and taking a toll on humans as well as wildlife.



Decline of Hangul population, which was once spread all over J&K, is blamed on destruction of its fragile habitat.Famed for its magnificent antlers with 11 to 16 points, Hangul (Cervus hanglu hanglu) or Kashmiri stag was once widely distributed in mountains. During the early 20th century, their number was believed to be about 3000 to 5000.

Kashmir’s ‘shikar map’ prepared by Maharaja Hari Singh depicts distribution of Hangul in a radius of 40 km spreading from Keran in Kishenganga catchments over to Dorus in Lolab Valley, catchments in Bandipora, Tulail, Baltal, Aru, Tral, and Kishtwar. The Hangul population gradually declined to about 1000-2000 in 1947 and subsequently to 289 at present.



Now the Hangul is surviving in its last bastion the Dachigam National Park and few of its adjoining areas. There is 800 sq-km of Hangul habitat spanning Dachigam, Brein, Nishat, Dara, Khimber, Khrew, Khanmoh, Tral, Shikargah, Khiram, Sindh and Akhal.

Till date nine censuses have been carried out in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021 and the Hangul population estimates in the past were 197, 153, 127, 175, 218, 183, 214, 237 and 261 respectively.

The recent census reveals that there is a marginal increase in Hangul’s population. There are 289 Hangul as per latest census. More than numbers, it is the fawn-female ratio that is important for long term survival of Hangul.

Major threats to Hangul include vulnerability of population with regard to viability, structure and habitat health. Hangul is a critically-endangered species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red List of IUCN, Red List Data, a Schedule I Species in Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.