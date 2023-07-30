Save eco-fragile J&K from polythene, single use plastic pollution

Despite ban on polythene and single-use plastic, these products continue to be sold and used extensively in Jammu and Kashmir. More severe problem than sale and usage of polythene and single-use plastic is its unscientific disposal.

Polythene and single use plastic are polluting and choking our water bodies. The persistent problem with the system in J&K has been that there is hardly any implementation of important legislations. Laws and rules are framed but confined to books.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change had issued notification on August 12, 2021 by virtue of which manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single use plastic (SUP) items shall be prohibited across the country with effect from July 1, 2022.

Subsequently the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) issued public notice prohibiting production, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic in the Union Territory.

As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from July 1, 2022



The prohibited items include ear-buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene, thermocol for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes.