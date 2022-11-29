Save Hygam Wetland from Extinction

If immediate, and drastic, steps are not taken, Kashmir may soon lose the important wetland at Hygam. Due to government apathy, and greed of some people, the wetland is on the verge of extinction.

Reports say that the wetland has been largely encroached upon and converted into paddy fields. The old waterways flowing into the wetland have been blocked. Siltation and pollution is killing it.

Because of its bad shape, even migratory birds no more arrive in large number at the wetland for winter months. Being a Ramsar Site, Hygam wetland is of international importance.