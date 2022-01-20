Save J&K’s Economy

The farmers of the J&K during the times improved marketing connectivity with the mainland India. The only connect of a common farmer of Kashmir with Delhi is Azadpur Mandi. And with the import of Iranian apples, a fear is growing that this connection somehow maybe lost if necessary measures are not taken immediately.

Through this business, Kashmiri farmer was facilitated from mandis to potential domestic markets all over the country and also exports to other countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

India is one among the largest producers of quality apple followed by China, European Union and US. If the Azadpur mandi that is being seen as a platform for the Kashmiris to sell their products in the potential areas to avoid exploitation of the middleman and to connect with the Delhi to explore their own country is taken by Iranian apples, this will certainly have a long term relational repercussions.