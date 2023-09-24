Save meadows of J&K from vandalisation

Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with breathtaking meadows. These green pastures are feast for eyes and mind. However in absence of regulation, these meadows in tourist resorts especially in Kashmir are facing vandalisation due to driving of vehicles and off road activities.



National Green Tribunal (NGT) last year had taken strong note of damage to meadows due to use of heavy motor vehicles in Kashmir's various tourist resorts including Gulmarg, Nagin valley,Tosamaidan, Doodhpathri and Drung.



NGT had acted on a petition against an off road group for disturbing flora, fauna of the area and also causing noise and air pollution. It had directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board, Forest Department and Tourism Department, J&K to take appropriate action in the matter.

The NGT had last year sought report from a joint Committee of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), State of Jammu and Kashmir, SPCB, Secretary Tourism-Kashmir, and the District Magistrate of concerned districts.

But the committee had stated that there was no vehicular movement in the green pastures during their site visit but had found evidences of minor surface disturbance is some areas.

The committee had recommended that Green Pastures of Gulmarg, Drung, Doodhpaptrui, Nagin Valley and Tosamaidan should not be allowed for movement of vehicles and steps be taken to ensure enforcement which may require additional manpower for implementation of any regulation mechanism to be put in place, in this regard.