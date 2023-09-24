Save meadows of J&K from vandalisation

Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with breathtaking meadows. These green pastures are feast for eyes and mind. However in absence of regulation, these meadows in tourist resorts especially in Kashmir are facing vandalisation due to driving of vehicles and off road activities.
National Green Tribunal (NGT) last year had taken strong note of damage to meadows due to use of heavy motor vehicles in Kashmir's various tourist resorts including Gulmarg, Nagin valley,Tosamaidan, Doodhpathri and Drung.
NGT had acted on a petition against an off road group for disturbing flora, fauna of the area and also causing noise and air pollution. It had directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board, Forest Department and Tourism Department, J&K to take appropriate action in the matter.
The NGT had last year sought report from a joint Committee of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), State of Jammu and Kashmir, SPCB, Secretary Tourism-Kashmir, and the District Magistrate of concerned districts.
But the committee had stated that there was no vehicular movement in the green pastures during their site visit but had found evidences of minor surface disturbance is some areas.
The committee had recommended that Green Pastures of Gulmarg, Drung, Doodhpaptrui, Nagin Valley and Tosamaidan should not be allowed for movement of vehicles and steps be taken to ensure enforcement which may require additional manpower for implementation of any regulation mechanism to be put in place, in this regard.
Recently many videos surfaced on social media platforms showing how unscrupulous persons are driving vehicles in meadows and forests causing extensive damage to ecosystem on various tourist resorts especially Doodhpathri, Gurez and Bangus.
Recently Forest department filed FIR against unknown persons for driving on meadows in Doodhpathri.
Environmentalists state that off-road driving on meadows and forests is strictly prohibited. Forest areas near these tourist resorts are home to wild animals. Blaring sound of vehicles disturb habitat of these wild animals. Disturbance in forests in Kashmir is one of the major reasons for movement of bears and leopards into human habitations. This has caused rise in man-animal conflicts.
Environmental activist Dr Raja Muzaffar said plying of vehicles on meadows will spell doom of fragile ecosystem. “Off roading is fine if this is done on the rough road surface but the way Grasslands and Meadows are being Plundered by Jeeps and SUVs in Yusmarg , Doodhpathri, Gurez and other places it will lead to disaster if not stopped now."
"I have seen Jeeps in high altitude areas of Pir Panjaal mountains in upper Yusmarg area where one would hardly imagine running cars or Jeeps. The JCB cranes that were used to make hydro power project in the area create a rough road surface which is now being used for off-roading in Doodhpathri and Yusmarg area. The surrounding meadows in Haijan , Mandikhal , Ayud are being damaged and the Forest Department is not acting at all. This violates Indian Forest Act 1927 and Wildlife Conservation Act as well,” he added.
There is need to prevent disturbance of our natural habitat. In view of heavy rush of tourists, there is need to promote lesser known tourist destinations in J&K. But this should not happen at the cost of our environment.
Famous ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir is perfect example about unplanned development. Gulmarg has been receiving huge rush of tourists far above its carrying capacity. This can have serious ramifications on wildlife including bears and snow leopards besides hundreds of plant species and avifauna in the ski-resort.
Frequent avalanches in the resort for the last several years are indicators of man-made change. Experts blame increased footfall of tourists exceeding carrying capacity for affecting snow cover, triggering rise in temperature which results in avalanches.
Environmentalists warn that if the carrying capacity of eco-fragile areas is disturbed, damage will be irreparable. Subsequently it results in disasters like flash floods, water shortage and massive waste generation.
There is need to promote eco-tourism which is emerging as one of the most important sectors of the international tourism industry.
Having unique landscape, cultural diversity and heritage value, J&K can become one of the leaders of Eco-Tourism.
It has natural places, lush green forests, springs, rivers, lakes, wetlands, pleasant weather, and diversity of culture. It is the duty of Tourism Development Authorities must take steps to protect meadows and forests from vandalisation by vehicles.
Eco-friendly barriers must be placed to prevent entry of vehicles into meadows. Besides fines must be imposed on offenders.
J&K Government and stakeholders need to encourage eco-tourism activities as J&K is fragile zone prone to natural disasters.
Author is Executive Editor, Greater Kashmir