Save Wular lake

A survey conducted by the 'Wetland International-South Asia’ has pointed how direct discharge of solid and liquid wastes from the settlements all along river Jhelum mainly from Srinagar city and other towns in the upstream areas have led to degradation of water quality and health hazards to the communities living around the Wular lake.



Embankments were built up at various lake contour levels for the protection of crops and settlements against floods thereby fragmenting the lake eco-system and changing its ecological character.

The area of the lake in 1911 was 217 sq.km, which includes 58 Sq.Km of associated marshes.

The lake has been reduced from 157.74 sq.km to less than 86 sq.kms, the study states. Overall there has been a reduction in the lake area by 45 percent, mainly due to conversion of agriculture (28 percent) and plantation (17 percent).



Further associated marshes were reduced by 70 percent again due to conversions for agriculture and settlements.



The role of Wular lake to regulate water flows has drastically reduced due to reclamation, siltation and interventions to enhance drainability of water for upstream mitigation.

Wular has extensively lost water-holding capacity over the last three decades mainly due to siltation from degraded catchments and wetland conversions for agriculture and willow pastures.

Catchment degradation leading to soil erosion and its deposition in the lake has further decreased water absorption capacity of the lake eco-system.



Successive regimes have failed to recognise the immense role of Wular lake in maintaining hydrology and preventing floods in Kashmir.

The Wetland International-South Asia had years ago devised a multi-crore Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) for restoration of Wular.

The Rs 300.26 crore CMAP focused on lake’s land and water resources management, biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism development, livelihood improvement and institutional development.

However, the focus of the Government has been on beautification measures rather than to prevent silt influx into the lake or improving its water quality.

The second meeting of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) was held on October 18 under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary reviewed progress on various wetland conservation initiatives, including the Integrated Management Plan for Conservation of Wular Lake. WUCMA was directed to take all necessary measures to conserve the Wular lake.

Gupta directed the officials to develop a comprehensive and holistic plan for the conservation and management of Wular Lake.

The plan should include measures to address the challenges faced by lake's besides promoting the sustainable use of these resources.

He emphasised the importance of wetlands for maintaining ecological balance.

