Save Wular lake

Asia’s one of the largest freshwater lakes, Wular is fast losing its grandeur to extensive pollution, siltation and encroachments coupled with lack of sustained scientific conservation measures.
Nestled between mountains in north Kashmir, Wular acts as a huge absorption basin for the annual floodwaters-- maintaining a balance in the hydrographic system of Kashmir.
The lake with its associated wetlands comprises an important habitat for migratory water birds within Central Asian Flyway and supports rich biodiversity and is a major fishing resource of the Valley.
In recognition of its immense ecological and socio-economic importance, Wular was designated as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention in 1990.
However, in absence of sustained conservation measures, the condition of the lake has deteriorated particularly in the past three decades.
The lake has been encroached upon from all sides by massive plantation of trees and unbridled extension of agricultural fields into the water body. This has affected fish and bird species.
A survey conducted by the 'Wetland International-South Asia’ has pointed how direct discharge of solid and liquid wastes from the settlements all along river Jhelum mainly from Srinagar city and other towns in the upstream areas have led to degradation of water quality and health hazards to the communities living around the Wular lake.
Embankments were built up at various lake contour levels for the protection of crops and settlements against floods thereby fragmenting the lake eco-system and changing its ecological character.
The area of the lake in 1911 was 217 sq.km, which includes 58 Sq.Km of associated marshes.
The lake has been reduced from 157.74 sq.km to less than 86 sq.kms, the study states. Overall there has been a reduction in the lake area by 45 percent, mainly due to conversion of agriculture (28 percent) and plantation (17 percent).
Further associated marshes were reduced by 70 percent again due to conversions for agriculture and settlements.
The role of Wular lake to regulate water flows has drastically reduced due to reclamation, siltation and interventions to enhance drainability of water for upstream mitigation.
Wular has extensively lost water-holding capacity over the last three decades mainly due to siltation from degraded catchments and wetland conversions for agriculture and willow pastures.
Catchment degradation leading to soil erosion and its deposition in the lake has further decreased water absorption capacity of the lake eco-system.
Successive regimes have failed to recognise the immense role of Wular lake in maintaining hydrology and preventing floods in Kashmir.
The Wetland International-South Asia had years ago devised a multi-crore Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) for restoration of Wular.
The Rs 300.26 crore CMAP focused on lake’s land and water resources management, biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism development, livelihood improvement and institutional development.
However, the focus of the Government has been on beautification measures rather than to prevent silt influx into the lake or improving its water quality.
The second meeting of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) was held on October 18 under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta.
During the meeting, the Principal Secretary reviewed progress on various wetland conservation initiatives, including the Integrated Management Plan for Conservation of Wular Lake. WUCMA was directed to take all necessary measures to conserve the Wular lake.
Gupta directed the officials to develop a comprehensive and holistic plan for the conservation and management of Wular Lake.
The plan should include measures to address the challenges faced by lake's besides promoting the sustainable use of these resources.
He emphasised the importance of wetlands for maintaining ecological balance.
During the meeting, a work programme for an outlay of Rs 59.59 crore was approved for 2023-24. The major activities include Water Management, Development of Wular Walkway Phase-II and other Eco-development initiatives.
The Board approved commissioning of studies related to Hydrology, Fish Diversity, Bird monitoring and livelihood related interventions through reputed National and UT level institutes.
“Government is committed towards working with stakeholders to conserve and manage Wular Lake.I urge upon all the stakeholders to cooperate with the Board in its efforts to protect the valuable ecosystem,” Gupta stated.
But the point here is the Government has been only preparing plans for restoration of Wular, nothing tangible is going on the ground. Scientific conservation measures are missing and only engineering works are visible.
Siltation from catchment areas is one of the major problems confronting Wular.
Irfan Rasool coordinator WUCMA acknowledges that siltation in Wular is caused by heavy sediment inflow from Madhumadti and Erin streams. WUCMA is now seeking help from the National Institute of Hydrology to address the siltation issue.
We have to bear this in mind that if Wular continues to lose its depth due to siltation, it will reduce its water-holding capacity too. This will be detrimental in the case of the rainy season and can trigger floods in Kashmir. There is a need to construct silt traps at the mouth feeders excavated within the wetlands in order to control siltation. Excavation of solidified marshes and nallahs needs to be undertaken at Erin and Kanigund.
Solid waste management from south to north Kashmir has been to be strengthened to prevent garbage dumping in Jhelum which subsequently ends up in Wular. The lake must be demarcated and fenced to prevent further encroachments. We have to understand that Wular does not belong to humans only, but aquatic and avian species too. We have no right to destroy this natural asset and must contribute our bit to restore its glory, the sooner the better.
