Saving humanity from crimes

The UN General Assembly headquarters reconvenes to discuss the need for a new convention on "Crimes Against Humanity", with countries and delegates debating the potential of such a convention to close gaps in the current international legal framework.

Discussions will continue Tuesday, 11 April, with a focus on the draft articles that have been under consideration for several years. Participants will consider whether the International Law Commission should draw inspiration from existing texts such as the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and international conventions addressing genocide and torture.

India and China, along with other countries, have expressed opposition to the draft articles and are demanding modifications to the content and language. The issue of crimes against humanity and their place in international law is a complex one, requiring not only the definition of such crimes but also a debate over the most effective approach to preventing and prosecuting them.

Last month the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The court alleges he is responsible for war crimes, and has focused its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. As a judicial institution, the ICC does not have its own police force or enforcement body; thus, it relies on cooperation with countries worldwide for support, particularly for making arrests, transferring arrested persons to the ICC detention centre in The Hague, freezing suspects’ assets, and enforcing sentences.

Pedro Comissário Afonso (Mozambique), Chair of the Sixth Committee, noted that the Committee would carry its mandate in two rounds over two years, based on five thematic clusters of provisions. He introduced the new “interactive format” of deliberations, which would allow delegations, after hearing interventions, to ask for further clarifications and express their views about that statement.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as an observer, acknowledges an important normative gap in international treaty law regarding crimes against humanity. She said the International Law Commission draft articles that take inspiration from and replicate provisions on prevention, punishment and inter-State cooperation existing in other treaties, constitute an important basis for an international convention.

Indian delegate participating said that a State with territorial or active personality jurisdiction is best suited for the effective prosecution of crimes against humanity. It is in the interest of justice and the rights of the accused, as well as the interests of victims and other such considerations, that territorial or national jurisdictions should be given primacy. India’s delegate, pointing out that several countries in Africa and Asia, including her country, are not parties to the Rome Statute, said that the draft articles, inspired by the Statute and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, are neither new nor universal. She said her delegation was not in favour of simply transposing already-existing regimes into a new convention.