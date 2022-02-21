Saving the primary institution

In fact in the times of pandemic all of us could understand the importance of family. The way people thrown into isolation suffered during COVID pandemic, made it clear that human beings are meant to live together.

And this togetherness of humans begins with the instItution of family, and is sustained through this institution. It is this institution that has carried the human civilisation this far.

As humans we are born dependent creatures, and we cannot survive unless parents take care of us. Not just our beginning, our end years also require a family support. When we are old, we need our young ones to be around and take care of us.