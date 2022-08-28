Saving the Soil

Soil is a vital source of food and medicine, home to a vast reservoir of biodiversity and an important store of carbon. Soil is one of the Earth’s most valuable natural resources, yet 30 percent of our soils are degraded. Soil is one of the most ubiquitous and under-appreciated substances on Earth.

Despite being everywhere around us – in fields and gardens, and beneath our very feet as we walk the concrete and tarmac of city streets – soil is often taken for granted. Yet in several fascinating ways this miraculous substance holds the key to life on Earth.

It helps produce our food, filters and purifies our water, reduces flooding, regulates the atmosphere, and plays a crucial role in driving the carbon and nitrogen cycles. It is also one of the most biodiverse habitats on Earth.

Most of us are already aware of the importance of forests and trees in reducing the amount of harmful CO2 in the atmosphere; but few realize that soil arguably plays an even more vital role.

Plants extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in a process called photosynthesis, and some of this carbon is then stored or “captured” in the soil as fresh plant residues and highly decomposed material known as humus. Soil stores an extraordinary quantity of carbon: three times the amount in the atmosphere and twice the amount contained in all plants and trees.

These organic compounds are highly enriched in carbon and are known as soil organic matter (SOM) that locks carbon underground in a stable, environmentally friendly way.

However, when soil becomes damaged or degraded, it can release harmful carbon dioxide or methane back into the atmosphere, thereby accelerating – rather than decelerating – the impact of climate change.

As John Scott, Zurich’s Head of Sustainability Risk, says: “This is why the way in which we use land for agriculture is so important. By switching from intensive farming methods to organic ones, for example, we could dramatically change the emissions profile of the land. If managed in the right way, soils will be healthier and more fertile – and also store more carbon.”