In an appealing Quranic Verse, the scale of righteousness is not set by turning your face to the east or to the west, but in having faith, being fair and endowed with forbearance, and in accepting all that symbolizes divinity:

‘Righteousness does not consist of turning your faces towards the East or the West. But righteous is he who believes in God, and the Last Day, and the angels, and the Scripture, and the Prophets, who gives money, though dear, to near relatives, and the orphans, and the needy, and the homeless, and the beggars, and for the freeing of slaves; those who perform the prayers, and pay the obligatory charity, and fulfil their promise when they promise, and patiently persevere in the face of persecution, hardship, and in the time of conflict. These are the sincere, these are the pious.’ (2: 177)