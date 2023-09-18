Scaling the majestic peaks

In the words of Allama Iqbal, "Zara nam ho to ye mitti bohat zarkhaiz hai saqi" , a profound sense of admiration stirs within me for the vibrant land of Kashmir and its remarkably talented and creative youth. Kashmir, with its breathtaking beauty and majestic mountains, has long been a cradle of art, culture, and intellect.

Within its picturesque valleys lie a treasure trove of gifted individuals, especially among the youth, who possess immense potential and a burning desire to make their mark on the world.

However, the geographical isolation of the valley has presented its fair share of challenges for these bright minds. Encircled by towering mountains, the youth of Kashmir yearn to transcend the boundaries that confine them and prove their mettle in the fiercely competitive world that awaits.

It is of paramount importance to recognize and nurture the untapped talents and aspirations of Kashmir's youth, granting them the wings to soar. Their unique perspectives, boundless creativity, and resolute resilience have the power to make significant contributions across various fields, be it in science, arts, technology, entrepreneurship, or social innovation.

The world beyond Kashmir eagerly awaits the emergence of these young stars, poised to embrace their ideas, skills, and dedication. Through their excellence and accomplishments, the true potential of Kashmir's youth will be realized, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.