Scheme for wilful & fraudulent borrowers

Non-performing assets (NPAs) is a well-known menace in the banking industry. These NPAs, simply known as bad loans, have been an integral part of the banks’ balance sheets and its soaring percentage, when uncontrollable, has wiped out many banks from the banking scene. These bad loans don’t take much time to behave as termite on any lending institution to eat-up its fundamentals when left unattended.

Banks, under the guidance of their regulator – RBI, have been continuously engaged in tailoring and devising strategies to control their level of NPAs and they regularly come up with schemes containing some relief measures to lure the defaulting borrowers to go for settlement of their bad loan accounts. However, defaulting borrowers categorised as wilful and fraud borrowers were not included under the ambit of these compromise and settlement schemes till few weeks back.

It was on June 8, 2023, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) created ripples in the market by announcing a major relief to the wilful defaulters and also to those borrowers whose loan accounts have been declared fraud. The RBI issued a framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs. One of the provisions in the said framework allowed the Regulated Entities (REs) to undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs in respect of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud. However, the directions don’t exonerate these kinds of borrowers from the criminal proceedings initiated against them.