Schemes for private employees

Amid the pandemic-induced financial crisis, the Indian banking industry played a pivotal role in keeping the country’s economy afloat by funding the government’s stimulus packages and also granting various concessions to their customers across various sectors. This support helped millions of households to stay financially afloat. However, the employees of small sized private entities faced a lot of hassles to seek support/ relief from the banking system. As banks extended various relief measures to the government employees and those working in large corporates in the private sector, the workers in small entities mostly remained out of the preview of such concessional measures of the banks.

It’s not only in the loan segment, where the employees of the small-sized entities in the private sector are denied easy access to funds, even the concessions in deposit schemes are hardly granted to them, which otherwise are available to salaried employees in government and large corporate sector. It is a common practice with banks to charge high rates of interest on personal loans to employees working in the private sector as compared to the rate charged to the salaried class in government sector and listed private companies.

It’s pertinent to mention that the employees/workers in small sized private companies fall in the informal sector and this is what keeps them at a bay when it comes to availing financial services through a formal system. According to various reports/surveys, ‘over 80% of the Indian workforce operates under informal employment conditions, which is a barrier to India's economic potential.’ Experts pick this huge volume of informal employment as an impediment to see the country reaching its full economic potential.

Now the impact of the pandemic is gradually fading away and the economy has almost got back to normal, it’s the time for getting the employees/workers in the informal sector into the formal financial system.

According to various reports, the Indian workforce under the informal employment landscape produces almost half of the gross domestic product (GDP). Bringing this amount of manpower into the formal sector through financial inclusion can prove a major push to the country to become third largest economy at a much faster rate. Though the workforce formalization initiative includes bridging the skill gaps, removing wage disparities, guaranteeing social security etc., their financial inclusion can go a long way to keep them confident on the financial front.

When it comes to their financial inclusion, it means tailoring financial schemes, both in deposit and loan segments, for them without any discrimination.