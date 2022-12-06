School complexes and their role

The future of the nation is shaped by good classrooms and effective schools. The school education department has recently issued guidelines for the constitution of school complexes given the fact that complexes are vital for school management and development. The base line of guidelines is Efficient Resourcing and Effective Governance through school complexes/clusters.

The NEP2020 has envisioned the effective use of resources to meet out the dearth of resources and sharing of expertise in various schools keeping in view the shortage of staff and other resources.

The concept was mooted in view of good structure, infrastructure and allied facilities at high school level and higher secondary level as most of such schools have separate laboratories, libraries, ICT labs and other human resources which is not found in case of primary/upper primary schools in Jammu and Kashmir.